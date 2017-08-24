DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2017:

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Date of disclosure / German: August 24, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: August 24, 2017

German: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/de/quartalsberichte/fb7e70a45043a8b4

English: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/en/financial-reports/e1a3a6aac89fd666





