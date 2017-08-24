DGAP-AFR: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

23.08.2017 / 20:49


Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2017:

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: August 24, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 24, 2017
German: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/de/quartalsberichte/fb7e70a45043a8b4
English: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/en/financial-reports/e1a3a6aac89fd666













Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

Prenzlauer Promenade 28

13089 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com





 
