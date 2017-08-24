DGAP-DD: STADA Arzneimittel AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Carl Ferdinand
Last name(s): Oetker

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

STADA Arzneimittel AG


b) LEI

529900FMTTLMH0P0DL10 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007251803


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
66.25 EUR 132500.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
66.25 EUR 132500.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-08-22; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue













Language: English
Company: STADA Arzneimittel AG

Stadastraße 2-18

61118 Bad Vilbel

Germany
Internet: www.stada.de





 
