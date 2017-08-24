DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/AGM/EGM





Elanix Biotechnologies AG: Annual General Meeting resolves cash capital increase with preemptive rights at a subscription ratio of 4:1





Elanix Biotechnologies AG: Annual General Meeting resolves cash capital increase with pre-emptive rights at a subscription ratio of 4:1

Berlin, 24 August 2017 - Today"s Annual General Meeting of Elanix Biotechnologies AG (FRA: ELN) resolved on a cash capital increase with pre-emptive rights by up to EUR 1,699,800.00 at a subscription ratio of 4:1 in accordance with a counter-motion of a shareholder to agenda item 9. The original agenda item 9 asked the shareholders to resolve on a subscription ratio of 2:1. All other agenda items were adopted in accordance with the company"s proposals for resolutions. The management board considers the company"s funding and growth plans for at least 2017 and 2018 secured, even with the projected lesser placement volume.

CEO

About Elanix





Elanix Biotechnologies AG (FRA: ELN) develops and commercializes tissue regeneration products for acute wound care, dermatological and gynecological applications, and provides services in cell technologies. The company was founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), Switzerland, to commercialize a patented human progenitor cell technology. Progenitor cells are fully differentiated yet immunologically neutral cells that are very potent inducers of tissue growth and healing. Elanix owns GMP certified Master and Working human cell banks with vast quantities of cells.

Elanix is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, with its registered office in Potsdam, Germany, and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ELN. For more information, visit www.elanixbiotechnologies.com.

This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Elanix Biotechnologies AG. This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person in the United States of America (the "United States"), Australia, Canada or Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities referred to in this announcement will not be and have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to in this announcement may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan, or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. The offer and sale of the securities referred to in this announcement has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.

This announcement also does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of the EU Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 4 November 2003 as amended ("Prospectus Directive").