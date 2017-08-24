DGAP-Adhoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG: Annual General Meeting resolves cash capital increase with preemptive rights at a subscription ratio of 4:1
Berlin, 24 August 2017 - Today"s Annual General Meeting of Elanix Biotechnologies AG (FRA: ELN) resolved on a cash capital increase with pre-emptive rights by up to EUR 1,699,800.00 at a subscription ratio of 4:1 in accordance with a counter-motion of a shareholder to agenda item 9. The original agenda item 9 asked the shareholders to resolve on a subscription ratio of 2:1. All other agenda items were adopted in accordance with the company"s proposals for resolutions. The management board considers the company"s funding and growth plans for at least 2017 and 2018 secured, even with the projected lesser placement volume.
Tomas Svoboda
Investore.relations@elanix-bt.com
About Elanix
Elanix is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, with its registered office in Potsdam, Germany, and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ELN. For more information, visit www.elanixbiotechnologies.com.
Disclaimer
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Elanix Biotechnologies AG. This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person in the United States of America (the "United States"), Australia, Canada or Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities referred to in this announcement will not be and have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to in this announcement may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan, or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. The offer and sale of the securities referred to in this announcement has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.
This announcement also does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of the EU Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 4 November 2003 as amended ("Prospectus Directive").
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elanix Biotechnologies AG
|Domstr. 22
|14482 Potsdam
|Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000A0WMJQ4
|WKN:
|A0WMJQ
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
603835 24-Aug-2017 CET/CEST
