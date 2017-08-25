DGAP-Ad-hoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Bad Vilbel, August 24, 2017 - Nidda Healthcare Holding AG, the acquiring company of Bain Capital and Cinven, has today approached STADA Arzneimittel AG to discuss its intention to establish a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement pursuant to Section 291 ff AktG with Nidda Healthcare Holding AG or a related entity as the controlling company and STADA Arzneimittel AG as the controlled company. The Executive Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG has decided to enter into discussions with the Executive Board of Nidda Healthcare Holding AG on the conclusion of a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement. The minority shareholders of STADA Arzneimittel AG are to receive an offer by Nidda Healthcare Holding AG to purchase their shares against cash compensation and to pay compensation for the duration of the contract. The final form of the settlement scheme and the annual compensation payment in the contract will determine the companies in accordance with the legal requirements and on the basis of a business valuation.

