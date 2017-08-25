

STADA Arzneimittel AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





24.08.2017 / 18:38





Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



STADA Arzneimittel AG



Stadastraße 2-18



61118 Bad Vilbel



Germany





2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

Bank of America Corporation

Wilmington, DE

United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

21 Aug 2017



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

0.82 %

10.89 %

11.71 %

62,342,440

Previous notification

2.59 %

9.48 %

12.07 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

DE0007251803

0

512,736

0.00 %

0.82 %

DE000A2GS5A4



180

0.00 %

0.0003 %

Total

512,916

0.82 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right of Use

N/A

N/A

5,476,397

8.78 %

Right to Recall

N/A

N/A

650,775

1.04 %





Total

6,127,172

9.83 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Swaps

15-Sep-2017 - 26-Aug-2019

N/A

Cash

661,463

1.06 %







Total

661,463

1.06 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch International Incorporated

%

%

%

BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited

%

%

%

BofAML EMEA Holdings 1 Limited

%

%

%

BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited

%

%

%

ML UK Capital Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch International

%

10.22 %

11.04 %









Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BAC North America Holding Company

%

%

%

BANA Holding Corporation

%

%

%

Bank of America, National Association

%

%

%









Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BAC North America Holding Company

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp.

%

%

%









Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch International Incorporated

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch Group Holdings I, L.L.C.

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch Equity Scotland Limited Partnership

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch Equity S.a.r.l.

%

%

%









Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BAC North America Holding Company

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:





holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.























