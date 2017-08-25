DGAP-Ad-hoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





STADA Arzneimittel AG: Changes on the Supervisory Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG due to the takeover by Bain Capital and Cinven





25-Aug-2017 / 08:49 CET/CEST





Bad Vilbel, August 25, 2017 - STADA Arzneimittel AG gives notice that Carl Ferdinand Oetker, chairman of the Supervisory Board, Rolf Hoffmann, Dr. Birgit Kudlek, Tina Müller and Dr. Gunnar Riemann today have resigned from their positions on the Supervisory Board with effect from the end of September 25, 2017 in accordance with the resignation period provided by the articles of association.

The successors to the retiring members shall be appointed by court order in the near future. These changes are related to the takeover of the company by Bain Capital and Cinven.

