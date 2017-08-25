DGAP-Adhoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Changes on the Supervisory Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG due to the takeover by Bain Capital and Cinven

2017. augusztus 25., péntek, 08:49





DGAP-Ad-hoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


STADA Arzneimittel AG: Changes on the Supervisory Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG due to the takeover by Bain Capital and Cinven


25-Aug-2017 / 08:49 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Bad Vilbel, August 25, 2017 - STADA Arzneimittel AG gives notice that Carl Ferdinand Oetker, chairman of the Supervisory Board, Rolf Hoffmann, Dr. Birgit Kudlek, Tina Müller and Dr. Gunnar Riemann today have resigned from their positions on the Supervisory Board with effect from the end of September 25, 2017 in accordance with the resignation period provided by the articles of association.

The successors to the retiring members shall be appointed by court order in the near future. These changes are related to the takeover of the company by Bain Capital and Cinven.



Contact:

STADA Arzneimittel AG / Investor Relations / Leslie Iltgen / Stadastraße 2-18 / 61118 Bad Vilbel - Germany /

Tel.: +49 (0) 6101 603-173 / Fax: +49 (0) 6101 603-215 / E-mail: leslie.iltgen@stada.de



Or visit us on the internet at www.stada.com









25-Aug-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de



























Language: English
Company: STADA Arzneimittel AG

Stadastraße 2-18

61118 Bad Vilbel

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6101 603- 113
Fax: +49 (0)6101 603- 506
E-mail: communications@stada.de
Internet: www.stada.de
ISIN: DE0007251803, DE0007251845,
WKN: 725180, 725184,
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



604029  25-Aug-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=604029&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum