Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


25.08.2017 / 11:56


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / English: August 28, 2017
English: https://www.postbank.de/postbank/docs/Trust1_30062017_InterimReport.pdf













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I

1011 Centre Road, Suite 200

19805-1266 Wilmington, Delaware

United States
Internet: www.postbank.de





 
