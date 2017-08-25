DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


25.08.2017 / 12:04


Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / English: August 28, 2017
English: https://www.postbank.de/postbank/docs/Trust3_30062017_InterimReport.pdf













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III

1011 Centre Road, Suite 200

19805-1266 Wilmington, Delaware

United States
Internet: www.postbank.de





 
