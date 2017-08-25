

Vectron Systems AG





Vectron Systems AG: Revocatory actions without effect on operations





25-Aug-2017

















On 21 August 2017, the Company was served with actions by three shareholders contesting the resolution of the Company"s annual general meeting on 23 June 2017 to revoke the existing and create new authorised capital (authorised capital 2017) with authorisation to exclude the subscription right. The actions are based on purely formal circumstances. The claimants are of the opinion that the report of the Executive Board regarding the authorised capital was not published within the required period prior to the annual general meeting. One claimant even goes as far as to allege that the report was not published at all prior to the annual general meeting. This is not true. In fact, the report was published on 16 June 2017, in plenty of time in the Company"s opinion. The Company will vehemently reiterate this point of view before the court and is confident to be able to enforce this opinion.





These actions do not have any effect on the Company"s operations as it has a strong capital base consisting of an economic equity ratio of 71.8% and cash and cash equivalents of EUR 8.998 million at the end of the first half of the year. From today"s point of view, this is more than sufficient to easily finance all currently planned projects.





The contested resolutions of the annual general meeting were merely resolutions regarding inventories, such as the Company has regularly made for years. As there are no plans at present to utilise this authorised capital within the scope of a capital increase, the effects are therefore purely theoretical. The Company plans to make corresponding new resolutions at the next annual general meeting, if required.







