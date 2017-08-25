DGAP-Adhoc: Ousmane Dembélé is close to move to FC Barcelona

2017. augusztus 25., péntek, 17:00





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Contract/Change of Personnel


Ousmane Dembélé is close to move to FC Barcelona


25-Aug-2017 / 17:00 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




The player Ousmane Dembélé ("Player") is close to move from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("BVB") to FC Barcelona ("FCB").

 

This is the today"s agreement of both clubs in principle. The FCB will pay BVB a fixed transfer compensation in the amount of EUR 105.0 m. (one hundred and five million euros). Moreover and in addition the parties agreed contingent payments up to the maximum amount equivalent to approx. 40% of the amount of the fixed transfer compensation.

 

The contractual documentation of today"s agreement shall follow immediately. The formal handling of the transfer is however still subject to the successful completion of the medical examination of the player at FCB, the player signing a termination agreement with BVB, an agrement on the player"s personal terms with FCB as well as the transfer being matched and authorised in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System (FIFA TMS) until August 31st, 2017 (end of FIFA summer 2017 transfer window) by latest.

  

Dortmund, August 25th, 2017

 

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH


 

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations







25-Aug-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de



























Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209

44137 Dortmund

Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



604243  25-Aug-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=604243&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum