DGAP-Adhoc: Ousmane Dembélé is close to move to FC Barcelona
2017. augusztus 25., péntek, 17:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Contract/Change of Personnel
The player Ousmane Dembélé ("Player") is close to move from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("BVB") to FC Barcelona ("FCB").
This is the today"s agreement of both clubs in principle. The FCB will pay BVB a fixed transfer compensation in the amount of EUR 105.0 m. (one hundred and five million euros). Moreover and in addition the parties agreed contingent payments up to the maximum amount equivalent to approx. 40% of the amount of the fixed transfer compensation.
The contractual documentation of today"s agreement shall follow immediately. The formal handling of the transfer is however still subject to the successful completion of the medical examination of the player at FCB, the player signing a termination agreement with BVB, an agrement on the player"s personal terms with FCB as well as the transfer being matched and authorised in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System (FIFA TMS) until August 31st, 2017 (end of FIFA summer 2017 transfer window) by latest.
Dortmund, August 25th, 2017
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
