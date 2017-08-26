

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Constantin Medien AG: Changes to the Management Board





25-Aug-2017 / 19:05 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ismaning, August 25, 2017 - Today, the Supervisory Board revoked the appointment of CEO Fred Kogel with immediate effect and suspended him from all duties. The Supervisory Board appointed Management Board Member Olaf Gerhard Schröder, responsible for the Segment Sports, as CEO of the Management Board.



Contact PR:



Constantin Medien AG, Sabine Lais, Phone: +49 (0) 89 - 99 500 461, Fax: +49



(0) 89 - 99 500 466, E-Mail: sabine.lais@constantin-medien.de



Frank Elsner Kommunikation für Unternehmen GmbH, Phone: +49 (0) 5404 - 91 92 0,



Fax: +49 (0) 5404 - 91 92 29



Contact IR:



Constantin Medien AG, Dr. Peter Braunhofer, Phone: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 436,



Fax: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 433, E-Mail: ir@constantin-medien.de



Constantin Medien AG, Münchener Straße 101g, 85737 Ismaning, Phone: +49



(0)89 - 99 500 0, Fax: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 111















