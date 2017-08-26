DGAP-Adhoc: Constantin Medien AG: Changes to the Management Board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel


Constantin Medien AG: Changes to the Management Board


25-Aug-2017


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Ismaning, August 25, 2017 - Today, the Supervisory Board revoked the appointment of CEO Fred Kogel with immediate effect and suspended him from all duties. The Supervisory Board appointed Management Board Member Olaf Gerhard Schröder, responsible for the Segment Sports, as CEO of the Management Board.


