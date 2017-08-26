DGAP-Adhoc: Constantin Medien AG: Veränderungen im Vorstand
2017. augusztus 25., péntek, 19:05
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Constantin Medien AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie
Ismaning, 25. August 2017 - Der Aufsichtsrat hat heute die Bestellung des Vorstandsvorsitzenden Fred Kogel zum Vorstandsmitglied mit sofortiger Wirkung widerrufen und ihn von seinen Pflichten freigestellt. Der Aufsichtsrat hat Vorstandsmitglied Olaf Gerhard Schröder, der das Ressort Sport führt, zum Vorstandsvorsitzenden bestellt.
Kontakt:
Kontakt PR:
Constantin Medien AG, Sabine Lais, Tel.: +49 (0) 89 - 99 500 461, Fax: +49 (0) 89 - 99 500 466, E-Mail: sabine.lais@constantin-medien.de
Frank Elsner Kommunikation für Unternehmen GmbH, Tel.: +49 (0) 5404 - 91 92 0, Fax: +49 (0) 5404 - 91 92 29
Kontakt IR:
Constantin Medien AG, Dr. Peter Braunhofer, Tel.: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 436, Fax: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 433, E-Mail: ir@constantin-medien.de
Constantin Medien AG, Münchener Straße 101g, 85737 Ismaning, Tel.: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 0, Fax: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 111
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Constantin Medien AG
|Münchener Straße 101 g
|85737 Ismaning
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|089 / 99500-436
|Fax:
|089 / 99500-433
|E-Mail:
|ir@constantin-medien.de
|Internet:
|http://www.constantin-medien.de
|ISIN:
|DE0009147207, DE000A1R07C3
|WKN:
|914720, A1R07C
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
604335 25.08.2017 CET/CEST
