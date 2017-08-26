DGAP-Adhoc: Constantin Medien AG: Veränderungen im Vorstand

Ismaning, 25. August 2017 - Der Aufsichtsrat hat heute die Bestellung des Vorstandsvorsitzenden Fred Kogel zum Vorstandsmitglied mit sofortiger Wirkung widerrufen und ihn von seinen Pflichten freigestellt. Der Aufsichtsrat hat Vorstandsmitglied Olaf Gerhard Schröder, der das Ressort Sport führt, zum Vorstandsvorsitzenden bestellt.



