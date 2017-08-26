DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG and Chinese iPharma Ltd. signed binding term sheet for a collaboration regarding the development, manufacture and commercialization of lefitolimod in China and a potential co-development
2017. augusztus 25., péntek, 20:18
DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Alliance
PRESS RELEASE N 14 / 2017 of 08/25/2017
MOLOGEN AG and Chinese iPharma Ltd. signed binding term sheet for a collaboration regarding the development, manufacture and commercialization of lefitolimod in China and a potential co-development
- Binding term sheet offers the potential to translate into a licensing deal for lefitolimod - homing in on key objective
- MOLOGEN to receive upfront and milestone payments, royalties and an equity investment under the final contract
- Strong support for development program of lefitolimod, especially in China and other Asian regions
"We are very pleased about the intended cooperation with iPharma and its team of seasoned drug developers with experience in Western Big Pharma and a focus on in-licensing compounds and technologies in the field of immunotherapy ", said Dr Matthias Baumann, Chief Medical Officer of MOLOGEN. "We look forward to advancing the development of our lead compound lefitolimod and to starting new collaborative trials in oncology."
Under the terms of the final agreement, to be signed by the end of this year, iPharma is to make an upfront payment of EUR 3 million and warrants an equity investment in MOLOGEN amounting to EUR 2 million within a period of 12 months following the execution of the final license agreement. Further milestones are defined as development milestones which are due upon reaching predefined development steps and the market approval of the compound and commercial milestones which are due upon reaching certain sales thresholds. The total package can amount to EUR 100 million and would be paid over several years after having reached the milestones. In addition MOLOGEN would receive low double digit royalties on sales.
With this final agreement MOLOGEN would achieve one of the main milestones in implementing its strategy: a licensing deal for its lead compound lefitolimod, a toll-like receptor (TLR) 9 agonist currently in a pivotal trial. By executing the final agreement MOLOGEN will receive, among others, cash inflows for milestones achieved and it would secure the marketing of its lead compound lefitolimod in the defined territory. Once the licensing agreement has materialized, MOLOGEN will achieve a first external commercial validation of the value of its lead compound lefitolimod. The licensing part of the agreement will allow to advance the development of lefitolimod in the territory with the clear aim to achieve marketing approval. The co-development part of the agreement will support MOLOGEN"s efforts to potentially develop lefitolimod on a global level in one or more further indications. Further licensing deals are in preparation.
About iPharma
MOLOGEN AG
MOLOGEN"s pipeline focus is on new innovative immunotherapies to treat diseases for which there is a great medical demand in particular.
www.mologen.com
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MOLOGEN AG
|Fabeckstraße 30
|14195 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 / 841788-0
|Fax:
|030 / 841788-50
|E-mail:
|presse@mologen.com
|Internet:
|www.mologen.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006637200
|WKN:
|663720
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
604345 25.08.2017
