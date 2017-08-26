DGAP-AFR: NorCom Information Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


NorCom Information Technology AG hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 28, 2017
German: http://www.norcom.de/de/finanzberichte













Language: English
Company: NorCom Information Technology AG

Gabelsbergerstraße 4

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.norcom.de





 
