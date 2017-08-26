

The chairman of the supervisory board of Vonovia SE, Dr. Wulf H. Bernotat, today informed the management board of the company that he is resigning from his office with immediate effect for health reasons and is therefore retiring from the supervisory board prior to the end of his current term, which was due to expire with the annual general meeting in 2018.







Dr. Bernotat has been a member of the supervisory board and its chairman since 2013.







Vonovia intends to fill the vacancy on the supervisory board in the regular supervisory board elections to take place at the next annual general meeting in May 2018.







Until the supervisory board elects a new chairman, the deputy chairman of the supervisory board, Prof. Dr. Edgar Ernst, will assume the responsibilities of the chairman.







