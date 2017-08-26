DGAP-Adhoc: Vonovia SE: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns
2017. augusztus 26., szombat, 13:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/Miscellaneous
The chairman of the supervisory board of Vonovia SE, Dr. Wulf H. Bernotat, today informed the management board of the company that he is resigning from his office with immediate effect for health reasons and is therefore retiring from the supervisory board prior to the end of his current term, which was due to expire with the annual general meeting in 2018.
Dr. Bernotat has been a member of the supervisory board and its chairman since 2013.
Vonovia intends to fill the vacancy on the supervisory board in the regular supervisory board elections to take place at the next annual general meeting in May 2018.
Until the supervisory board elects a new chairman, the deputy chairman of the supervisory board, Prof. Dr. Edgar Ernst, will assume the responsibilities of the chairman.
Contact:
Vonovia SE
Rene Hoffmann
Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +49(0)234 314 - 1629
Rene.Hoffmann@vonovia.de
Vonovia SE
Klaus Markus
Head of Corporate Communications
Telephone +49(0)234 314 - 1149
Klaus.Markus@vonovia.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vonovia SE
|Universitätsstraße 133
|44803 Bochum
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 234 314 1609
|Fax:
|+49 234 314 2995
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@vonovia.de
|Internet:
|www.vonovia.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1ML7J1
|WKN:
|A1ML7J
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
604367 26-Aug-2017 CET/CEST
