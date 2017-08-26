DGAP-Adhoc: Vonovia SE: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns

2017. augusztus 26., szombat, 13:00





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/Miscellaneous


Vonovia SE: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns


26-Aug-2017 / 13:00 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


The chairman of the supervisory board of Vonovia SE, Dr. Wulf H. Bernotat, today informed the management board of the company that he is resigning from his office with immediate effect for health reasons and is therefore retiring from the supervisory board prior to the end of his current term, which was due to expire with the annual general meeting in 2018.

 

Dr. Bernotat has been a member of the supervisory board and its chairman since 2013.

 

Vonovia intends to fill the vacancy on the supervisory board in the regular supervisory board elections to take place at the next annual general meeting in May 2018.

 

Until the supervisory board elects a new chairman, the deputy chairman of the supervisory board, Prof. Dr. Edgar Ernst, will assume the responsibilities of the chairman.



Contact:


Vonovia SE

Rene Hoffmann

Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +49(0)234 314 - 1629

Rene.Hoffmann@vonovia.de


Vonovia SE

Klaus Markus

Head of Corporate Communications

Telephone +49(0)234 314 - 1149

Klaus.Markus@vonovia.de







26-Aug-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de



























Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE

Universitätsstraße 133

44803 Bochum

Germany
Phone: +49 234 314 1609
Fax: +49 234 314 2995
E-mail: investorrelations@vonovia.de
Internet: www.vonovia.de
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1
WKN: A1ML7J
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



604367  26-Aug-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=604367&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum