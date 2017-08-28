DGAP-DD: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG english

2017. augusztus 28., hétfő, 10:41








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


28.08.2017 / 10:39



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Rüdiger Andreas
Last name(s): Günther

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG


b) LEI

529900RE3JI3SZCF9R79 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FPH9000


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
4.80000 EUR 4.80 EUR
4.80000 EUR 480.00 EUR
4.80000 EUR 120.00 EUR
4.80000 EUR 480.00 EUR
4.86500 EUR 671.37 EUR
4.86500 EUR 9491.62 EUR
4.80000 EUR 403.20 EUR
4.75000 EUR 475.00 EUR
4.75000 EUR 641.25 EUR
4.78000 EUR 186.42 EUR
4.78000 EUR 478.00 EUR
4.78000 EUR 664.42 EUR
4.73500 EUR 473.50 EUR
4.73500 EUR 473.50 EUR
4.80000 EUR 2880.00 EUR
4.80000 EUR 2880.00 EUR
4.80000 EUR 556.80 EUR
4.86000 EUR 2779.92 EUR
4.876830 EUR 14636.05 EUR
4.89100 EUR 9782.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
4.8552 EUR 48557.8500 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-08-24; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR













28.08.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

Prenzlauer Promenade 28

13089 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



37431  28.08.2017 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum