







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





28.08.2017 / 10:39







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Rüdiger Andreas

Last name(s):

Günther



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG





b) LEI

529900RE3JI3SZCF9R79



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000FPH9000





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

4.80000 EUR





4.80 EUR



4.80000 EUR





480.00 EUR



4.80000 EUR





120.00 EUR



4.80000 EUR





480.00 EUR



4.86500 EUR





671.37 EUR



4.86500 EUR





9491.62 EUR



4.80000 EUR





403.20 EUR



4.75000 EUR





475.00 EUR



4.75000 EUR





641.25 EUR



4.78000 EUR





186.42 EUR



4.78000 EUR





478.00 EUR



4.78000 EUR





664.42 EUR



4.73500 EUR





473.50 EUR



4.73500 EUR





473.50 EUR



4.80000 EUR





2880.00 EUR



4.80000 EUR





2880.00 EUR



4.80000 EUR





556.80 EUR



4.86000 EUR





2779.92 EUR



4.876830 EUR





14636.05 EUR



4.89100 EUR





9782.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

4.8552 EUR





48557.8500 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-08-24; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



