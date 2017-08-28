DGAP-News: Senvion S.A. / Key word(s): Share Buyback





Senvion S.A.

WKN: A2AFKW ISIN: LU1377527517 Country: Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Senvion S.A.: Release of capital market information

Senvion S.A. / Disclosure according to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 Share buyback - 46th Interim Reporting





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

In the time period from August 21, 2017 until and including August 25, 2017, a number of 14,952 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of Senvion S.A., whose start was disclosed by Senvion S.A. pursuant to Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on August 25, 2016.

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in shares

Weighted average price

21 August 2017

3,000

12.79200

22 August 2017

1,752

12.83835

23 August 2017

3,700

12.82859

24 August 2017

3,000

12.79918

25 August 2017

3,500

12.89001







The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Senvion S.A. under www.senvion.com under sub-category "investors".

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 1,109,917 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Senvion S.A. is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Senvion S.A.; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Luxembourg, August 25, 2017



Senvion S.A.

The Managing Board

