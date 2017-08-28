DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Allianz SE: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares





Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information





28.08.2017 / 11:30





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In the period from August 21, 2017 to, and including, August 25, 2017

Allianz SE has purchased a number of 13,141 shares within the framework of

its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the

announcement of February 16, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)



21. August 2017 3,250 181.8065



22. August 2017 2,960 182.8753



23. August 2017 2,750 182.2454



24. August 2017 2,500 183.1721



25. August 2017 1,681 182.9156



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back

program since February 17, 2017 through, and including, August 25, 2017

amounts to 10,817,745 shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading

platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution

that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated

Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE

(www.allianz.com).

