In the period from August 21, 2017 to, and including, August 25, 2017
Allianz SE has purchased a number of 13,141 shares within the framework of
its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the
announcement of February 16, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)

21. August 2017 3,250 181.8065

22. August 2017 2,960 182.8753

23. August 2017 2,750 182.2454

24. August 2017 2,500 183.1721

25. August 2017 1,681 182.9156

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back
program since February 17, 2017 through, and including, August 25, 2017
amounts to 10,817,745 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading
platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution
that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated
Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE
