DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation


Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information


28.08.2017 / 13:18


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 56th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 21 August 2017 until and including 27 August 2017,
a number of 499,533 shares were bought back within the framework of the
share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 2 February 2016, Siemens
Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the Regulation
(EC) no. 2273/2003 the begin of the share buyback on 2 February 2016.

Shares were bought back as follows:


























Day of purchaseAggregated volume inWeighted average price

shares
21/08/2017118,369110.95986
22/08/201759,189112.09669
23/08/201763,908112.62514
24/08/2017117,358111.83749
25/08/2017140,709111.57341











The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens
Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 2 February 2016 until and
including 27 August 2017 amounts to 9,179,778 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by
a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares
are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 28 August 2017

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board













Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com





 
