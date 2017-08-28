DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 9th Interim Reporting





Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München:





28.08.2017





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 9th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 21 August 2017 until and including 23 August 2017,

a number of 11,144 shares were bought back within the framework of the

share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 31 May 2017, the Company

disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation

(EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 01 June 2017.















Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

21.08.2017

7,793

176.9850

22.08.2017

2,000

177.8263

23.08.2017

1,351

176.8620



















































The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 01 June 2017 until and

including 23 August 2017 amounts to 1,808,919 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has

been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on

the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3

of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the

website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 28 August 2017



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management

