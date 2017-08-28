DGAP-News: bmp Holding has successfully completed change in company name to SLEEPZ AG

Berlin, 28 August 2017 - The change in the company name to SLEEPZ AG ("SLEEPZ") as resolved by the Annual General Meeting of bmp Holding AG (ISIN DE000A2E3772) on 18 August 2017 has been entered in the commercial register. The company will therefore be listed on the stock market with the name SLEEPZ AG upon now.



Following the name change to SLEEPZ AG, the reorganisation of the company as an online retailer focusing on the sleep products segment is now complete. The new slogan "Union for Sleep Products and Home Decor" emphasises the positioning of SLEEPZ with its subsidiaries, sleepz Home GmbH, Grafenfels Manufaktur GmbH and the companies of the Matratzen Union Group. SLEEPZ AG expects to achieve sales of around EUR 18 million in 2017. This makes SLEEPZ one of the largest independent German e-commerce providers in the dynamically growing online market for sleep products.



Oliver Borrmann, member of the Executive Board of SLEEPZ, comments: "The name SLEEPZ is not only already established as a brand, but also shows interested investors, analysts and business partners what we stand for. The name and our new brand image will help us rapidly expand our position on the market and press ahead with our growth."



Further information on SLEEPZ AG can be found at www.sleepz.com and on Facebook.



Contact:


Corinna Riewe

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 30 2030 5567

mail: cr@sleepz.com



About SLEEPZ AG:



SLEEPZ AG is an e-commerce group focussed on the segment of sleep products (bedroom furniture, beds, slatted frames, mattresses, bedding, accessories).



Its subsidiaries sleepz home GmbH, Matratzen Union GmbH, Ecom Union GmbH and Markenschlaf GmbH run online shops in the segment of sleep products, including www.perfekt-schlafen.de , www.markenschlaf.de , www.schlafnett.de , www.matratzenunion.de , www.schlafhandel.de , www.onletto.de , www.schoene-traeume.de and www.matratzendiscount.de .

Furthermore Grafenfels Manufaktur GmbH has developed its own mattress collection under the brand name "Grafenfels".



The group also has showrooms in Berlin and Wolfhagen.














Language: English
Company: SLEEPZ AG

Schlüterstraße 38

10629 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 305-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 20 305-555
E-mail: ir@sleepz.com
Internet: www.sleepz.com
ISIN: DE000A2E3772, DE000A2E4L59
WKN: A2E377, A2E4L5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Warschau





 
