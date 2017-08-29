DGAP-AFR: mybet Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

mybet Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall

be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2017
German: https://mybet-se.com/category/finanzberichte/
English: https://mybet-se.com/en/category/finanzberichte/













Language: English
Company: mybet Holding SE

Karl-Liebknecht-Straße 32

10178 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.mybet-se.com





 
