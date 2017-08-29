DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: mybet Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





mybet Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





28.08.2017 / 17:30





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





mybet Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall



be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2017

German: https://mybet-se.com/category/finanzberichte/

English: https://mybet-se.com/en/category/finanzberichte/





