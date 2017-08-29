DGAP-Adhoc: Aves One AG: Aves One AG approves non-cash capital increase by issuing up to 6 million shares

Aves One AG: Aves One AG approves non-cash capital increase by issuing up to 6 million shares


Aves One AG approves non-cash capital increase by issuing up to 6 million shares

Hamburg, 28 August 2017 - Today, with the Supervisory Board"s consent, the Executive Board of Aves One AG agreed framework conditions for a further share capital increase.



Aves One AG thereby continues its strategy to strengthen its equity base.



Aves One AG intends to carry out non-cash capital increases in several steps, with the exclusion of subscription rights, by issuing up to 6,000,000 new shares against the contribution of receivables arising from financial obligations. These involve obligations towards BoxDirect AG based on asset financing. BoxDirect AG plans to offer the asset-financing partners the option to exchange these obligations for Aves One AG shares. Insofar as this offer is taken up, there will be a contribution of receivables owed to BoxDirect AG by the Aves Group into Aves One AG as an investment in kind. Therefore the volume of receivables to be contributed, and the exact conditions, have not yet been finalised.



For purposes of these measures, BoxDirect AG will publish a public offer to BoxDirect AG"s financing partners. The offer will take place through BoxDirect AG and the offer is subject to approval of a securities prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The securities prospectus will be published at www.boxdirect.de/ag/. Aves One AG itself will not publicly offer any shares in this connection.



More information: www.avesone.com



Contact

Aves One AG

Jürgen Bauer, Management Board

Tel.: +49 (40) 696 528 350

Fax: +49 (40) 696 528 359

E-mail ir@avesone.com









Language: English
Company: Aves One AG

Große Elbstrasse 45

22767 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: 040 696528 350
Fax: 040 696528 359
E-mail: ir@avesone.com
Internet: www.avesone.com
ISIN: DE000A168114
WKN: A16811
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf





 
