Hamburg, 28 August 2017 - Today, with the Supervisory Board"s consent, the Executive Board of Aves One AG agreed framework conditions for a further share capital increase.

Aves One AG thereby continues its strategy to strengthen its equity base.

Aves One AG intends to carry out non-cash capital increases in several steps, with the exclusion of subscription rights, by issuing up to 6,000,000 new shares against the contribution of receivables arising from financial obligations. These involve obligations towards BoxDirect AG based on asset financing. BoxDirect AG plans to offer the asset-financing partners the option to exchange these obligations for Aves One AG shares. Insofar as this offer is taken up, there will be a contribution of receivables owed to BoxDirect AG by the Aves Group into Aves One AG as an investment in kind. Therefore the volume of receivables to be contributed, and the exact conditions, have not yet been finalised.

For purposes of these measures, BoxDirect AG will publish a public offer to BoxDirect AG"s financing partners. The offer will take place through BoxDirect AG and the offer is subject to approval of a securities prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The securities prospectus will be published at www.boxdirect.de/ag/. Aves One AG itself will not publicly offer any shares in this connection.

www.avesone.com

