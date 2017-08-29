DGAP-Adhoc: Aves One AG: Aves One AG approves non-cash capital increase by issuing up to 6 million shares
2017. augusztus 28., hétfő, 20:53
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Aves One AG approves non-cash capital increase by issuing up to 6 million shares
Aves One AG thereby continues its strategy to strengthen its equity base.
Aves One AG intends to carry out non-cash capital increases in several steps, with the exclusion of subscription rights, by issuing up to 6,000,000 new shares against the contribution of receivables arising from financial obligations. These involve obligations towards BoxDirect AG based on asset financing. BoxDirect AG plans to offer the asset-financing partners the option to exchange these obligations for Aves One AG shares. Insofar as this offer is taken up, there will be a contribution of receivables owed to BoxDirect AG by the Aves Group into Aves One AG as an investment in kind. Therefore the volume of receivables to be contributed, and the exact conditions, have not yet been finalised.
For purposes of these measures, BoxDirect AG will publish a public offer to BoxDirect AG"s financing partners. The offer will take place through BoxDirect AG and the offer is subject to approval of a securities prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The securities prospectus will be published at www.boxdirect.de/ag/. Aves One AG itself will not publicly offer any shares in this connection.
More information: www.avesone.com
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aves One AG
|Große Elbstrasse 45
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040 696528 350
|Fax:
|040 696528 359
|E-mail:
|ir@avesone.com
|Internet:
|www.avesone.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A168114
|WKN:
|A16811
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
604741 28-Aug-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group opens up further growth potential with its new whistleblowing solution - Expansion into the areas of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group erschließt mit neuer Whistleblowing-Lösung weiteres Wachstumspotenzial - Expansion in den Bereich Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]