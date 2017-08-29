DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement





Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 29 August 2017 Group figures for the first three months of the fiscal year 2017/2018 (01/04/2017-30/06/2017):

- Sales revenue: EUR 7.5 million (EUR 6.8 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2016/2017)



- EBITDA: EUR 1.6 million (EUR 0.8 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2016/2017)



- EBIT: EUR 1.1 million (EUR 0.4 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2016/2017)



- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 0.6 million (EUR 0.9 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2016/2017)



- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 15.9 million as of 30 June 2017 (EUR 15.9 million as of 30 June 2016)

Please access report via following links:



German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monatsbericht_2017_2018.pdf



English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monthsreport_2017_2018.pdf

Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft"s software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents (www.fabasoft.com).