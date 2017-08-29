DGAP-DD: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft english

2017. augusztus 29., kedd, 15:54








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


29.08.2017 / 15:53



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Ivo
Last name(s): Huhmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900DBX574P554QO57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006464506


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
33.86227 EUR 16931.14 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
33.8623 EUR 16931.1400 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-08-29; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR













29.08.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

Leifheitstraße

56377 Nassau

Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



37453  29.08.2017 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum