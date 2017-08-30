DGAP-AFR: Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.08.2017 / 10:23


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2017:

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 31, 2017
German: http://www.pittler-maschinenfabrik.de













Language: English
Company: Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG

Gutleutstrasse 175

60327 Frankfurt

Germany
Internet: www.pittler-maschinenfabrik.de





 
