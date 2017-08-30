DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





30.08.2017 / 10:23





Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2017:

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 31, 2017

German: http://www.pittler-maschinenfabrik.de





