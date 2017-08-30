DGAP-News: QSC boosts telecommunications business with separate subsidiary
2017. augusztus 30., szerda, 12:10
DGAP-News: QSC AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
QSC boosts telecommunications business with separate subsidiary
- Standalone company to facilitate cooperations and participations
The TC business with corporate customers is a business field characterised by strong performance and attractive margins and is an area in which QSC already cooperates with partners. The Company recently extended its cooperation with Telefónica Deutschland to include fixed-network connections for corporate customers. In recent months, QSC has also successfully acquired several major tenders for IP-based virtual networks (IP-VPN).
Secure TC networks facilitate trouble-free use of cloud services and IoT
As the backbone of digitisation, telecommunications are generally gaining in significance. Secure TC networks are a core aspect of the infrastructure needed for the digital transformation currently underway and facilitate the trouble-free use of cloud services and the Internet of Things (IoT). In view of this, Jürgen Hermann sees the TC business as harbouring new growth opportunities and adds: "A standalone company will enable us to act faster and more flexibly to seize opportunities arising in the TC market."
Based on initial estimates, the new company will have around 400 employees, generate revenues of around EUR 200 million and serve more than 25,000 corporate customers. Its assets will include a proprietary nationwide voice data network, longstanding experience with operating modern broadband technologies, also on behalf of third parties, a wealth of specific product and process expertise for the corporate customer market and established distribution channels.
The planned measure is still subject in particular to approval by the Supervisory Board and the next Annual Shareholders" Meeting.
Further information is available from:
QSC AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QSC AG
|Mathias-Brüggen-Straße 55
|50829 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-221-669-8724
|Fax:
|+49-221-669-8009
|E-mail:
|invest@qsc.de
|Internet:
|www.qsc.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005137004
|WKN:
|513700
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
605329 30.08.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group opens up further growth potential with its new whistleblowing solution - Expansion into the areas of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group erschließt mit neuer Whistleblowing-Lösung weiteres Wachstumspotenzial - Expansion in den Bereich Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]