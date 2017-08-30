DGAP-News: QSC AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





QSC boosts telecommunications business with separate subsidiary





30.08.2017







QSC boosts telecommunications business with separate subsidiary

- Standalone company to facilitate cooperations and participations



- Rapid realisation of new opportunities in telecommunications market



- IP-based telecommunications as backbone of digitisation strategy



Cologne, 30 August 2017. The Management Board of QSC AG today decided to boost its telecommunications business by spinning this off into a subsidiary, thus enabling better use to be made of new opportunities arising in the market. To this end, QSC will be pooling its network operations, network services and the entire management of preliminary and end products for corporate customers and resellers, including customer and partner management, sales and marketing. Comments QSC"s CEO Jürgen Hermann: "The new structure is particularly designed to make it easier to enter into cooperations and participations and accelerate the implementation of new business models with partners."

The TC business with corporate customers is a business field characterised by strong performance and attractive margins and is an area in which QSC already cooperates with partners. The Company recently extended its cooperation with Telefónica Deutschland to include fixed-network connections for corporate customers. In recent months, QSC has also successfully acquired several major tenders for IP-based virtual networks (IP-VPN).

Secure TC networks facilitate trouble-free use of cloud services and IoT

As the backbone of digitisation, telecommunications are generally gaining in significance. Secure TC networks are a core aspect of the infrastructure needed for the digital transformation currently underway and facilitate the trouble-free use of cloud services and the Internet of Things (IoT). In view of this, Jürgen Hermann sees the TC business as harbouring new growth opportunities and adds: "A standalone company will enable us to act faster and more flexibly to seize opportunities arising in the TC market."

Based on initial estimates, the new company will have around 400 employees, generate revenues of around EUR 200 million and serve more than 25,000 corporate customers. Its assets will include a proprietary nationwide voice data network, longstanding experience with operating modern broadband technologies, also on behalf of third parties, a wealth of specific product and process expertise for the corporate customer market and established distribution channels.

The planned measure is still subject in particular to approval by the Supervisory Board and the next Annual Shareholders" Meeting.



QSC AG is digitising the German SME sector. With decades of experience and expertise in the areas of Cloud, Internet of Things, Consulting, Telecommunications and Colocation, QSC accompanies its customers securely into the digital age. The cloud-based provision of all services offers increased speed, flexibility, and availability. The Company"s TÜV and ISO-certified data centres in Germany and its nationwide All-IP network form the basis for maximum end-to-end quality and security. QSC"s customers benefit from one-stop innovative products and services that are marketed both directly and via partners.

