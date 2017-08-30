DGAP-Adhoc: QSC boosts telecommunications business with separate subsidiary
DGAP-Ad-hoc: QSC AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
QSC boosts telecommunications business with separate subsidiary
Cologne, 30 August 2017. The Management Board of QSC AG today decided to boost its telecommunications business by spinning this off into a subsidiary, thus enabling better use to be made of new opportunities arising in the market. To this end, QSC will be pooling its network operations, network services and the entire management of preliminary and end products for corporate customers and resellers, including customer and partner management, sales and marketing. The new structure is particularly intended to make it easier to enter into cooperations and participations and accelerate the implementation of new business models with partners. The planned measure is still subject in particular to approval by the Supervisory Board and the next Annual Shareholders" Meeting.
