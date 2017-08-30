DGAP-AFR: SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.08.2017 / 15:16


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 30, 2017
German: https://www.skw-steel.com/de/ir-press/finanzberichte.html
English: https://www.skw-steel.com/en/ir-press/2015-12-17-08-13-42.html













Language: English
Company: SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG

Prinzregentenstr. 68

81675 München

Germany
Internet: www.skw-steel.com





 
