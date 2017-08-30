DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA Annual General Meeting: Approval of the actions of the Executive Board for financial year 2016 postponed - guidance 2017 confirmed
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
- Expansion and acceleration of the transformation program to improve profitability planned
- Dividend increased to Euro 0.72 per share
- Executive Board remuneration system approved
- Auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH appointed auditor of the consolidated financial statements for 2017
Bad Vilbel, August 30, 2017 - At the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of STADA Arzneimittel AG on August 30, 2017 in Frankfurt am Main, the Executive Board presented sound figures for financial year 2016 and a positive outlook for business development in 2017. "Important foundations were already laid in 2016 on the road to significantly higher profitability", said Chairman of the Executive Board Engelbert Coster Tjeenk Willink, adding however that "we will further expand the transformation program that has been initiated and continue it at an accelerated pace." Focus will be maintained on the two-pillar strategy consisting of the enduringly reliable generics business along with the attractive branded products business. The latter area in particular will be expanded in a targeted manner. Through the successful takeover by Bain Capital and Cinven, the support of two strong financial partners is now assured - partners who have already declared their future support for this strategic orientation.
Financial year 2016 targets slightly exceeded
Approval of the actions of the Executive Board postponed
"Despite a very challenging environment, STADA has tremendous growth opportunities and efficiency potentials that we will leverage", said Willink, looking optimistically into the future and adding that this will of course also mean changes: "Only when we operate with a greater degree of integration and become significantly more efficient will we be able to achieve sustainable success in an increasingly tough competitive environment." STADA can thus be made more effective and future-oriented and developed into a true global player.
Around 250 shareholders representing 81 percent of the voting share capital attended this year"s Annual General Meeting.
The script of today"s speech from the Chairman of the Executive Board Willink and the voting results to all items on the meeting"s agenda has been published on STADA"s website www.stada.com/agm2017.
