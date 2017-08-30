DGAP-PVR: RIB Software SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: RIB Software SE


RIB Software SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung


30.08.2017 / 17:02


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


RIB Software SE

Vaihinger Str. 151

70567 Stuttgart

Deutschland

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen




Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat:
Credit Suisse Fund Management S.A. Luxembourg
Luxemburg

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

23.08.2017

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten
neu 2,87 % % 2,87 % 46845657
letzte Mitteilung 3,03 % N/A % N/A % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 21 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 22 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 21 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 22 WpHG)
DE000A0Z2XN6 694685 650245 1,48 % 1,39 %
Summe 1344930 2,87 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG










Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




 %
    Summe
%

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %





 %
      Summe
%

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




X Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).
  Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden Unternehmen:






Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
 



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: % (entspricht Stimmrechten)

10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:

Management Company reporting for and on behalf of the UCITS funds it manages 













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: RIB Software SE

Vaihinger Str. 151

70567 Stuttgart

Deutschland
Internet: www.rib-software.com





 
