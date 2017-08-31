

Wacker Neuson SE: Strategic collaboration between Kramer and John Deere given the green light





Approval from the anti-trust authorities



The agreement between Kramer-Werke GmbH, Pfullendorf, Germany ("Kramer") and John Deere GmbH & Co. KG, Mannheim, Germany ("John Deere") covers the sale of Kramer-branded compact equipment (known as the "green line") for the agricultural market. The anti-trust authorities have now given the collaboration the green light, allowing the machines, which are designed by Kramer and feature the Kramer brand, to be distributed by John Deere dealers.



The market for material handling products is growing rapidly in the agricultural sector. Kramer aims to gain broad, lasting access to the agricultural market through this close, long-term alliance with the John Deere dealer network.



The models in question are already available and will be showcased at Agritechnica in Hannover from November 12-18, 2017, alongside other agricultural equipment from John Deere.







Broad portfolio of wheel loaders and telescopic handlers



John Deere is recommending Kramer as the preferred supplier of the following equipment to its partners: 13 Kramer-branded all-wheel drive compact wheel loaders and tele wheel loaders, 9 telescopic handlers (6-9 meter lifting height), plus a large selection of attachments, accessories and spare parts. These products will be designed and manufactured at Kramer"s site in Pfullendorf.







"John Deere is also acquiring an equity stake in Kramer. This sends a clear signal to sales partners and underscores the long-term, sustainable nature of this alliance. Now that we have approval from the anti-trust authorities, we can get things moving," comments Cem Peksaglam, who is going to hand over the role of CEO of Wacker Neuson SE to Martin Lehner (CTO and current Deputy CEO).



"Kramer equipment has already proven its worth on countless livestock and arable farms, as well as with agricultural contractors," explains Christoph Wigger, Vice President Sales & Marketing (Europe/CIS/North Africa/Middle East Agriculture and Turf Division), adding: "Indeed, some John Deere sales partners already had Kramer equipment in their portfolio before this collaboration and they have had very good experiences with the machines. The Kramer equipment is also a perfect complement to the product portfolio of all other John Deere dealers."





Your press contact partner



at Wacker Neuson SE:



Katrin Yvonne Neuffer



Head of Corporate Communication/



Investor Relations



Preussenstrasse 41



80809 Munich, Germany



Tel.: +49-(0)89-35402-173



katrin.neuffer@wackerneuson.com

www.wackerneusongroup.com





Your press contact partner

at Kramer-Werke GmbH:



Viktoria Sondermann



Team Lead Marketing



Kramer-Werke GmbH



Wacker Neuson Str. 1



88630 Pfullendorf



Germany



Phone: +49-(0)7552-9288-276



viktoria.sondermann@kramer.de

www.kramer.de





About Kramer:



Kramer-Werke GmbH was founded in 1925 by brothers Anton, Hans and Karl Kramer. Originally based in the German town of Gutmadingen, the company started out making compact tractors for the agricultural sector. It soon grew into one of the market"s leading tractor manufacturers, and has already sold over 100,000 machines to customers in the agricultural market. In 1987, Kramer successfully expanded into the construction sector with the launch of its first all-wheel drive wheel loader, establishing a leading market position that it holds to this day. In 2000, Kramer-Werke was acquired by Neuson Baumaschinen GmbH. In 2007, it became part of the Wacker Neuson Group following the merger of the then Wacker Construction Equipment AG and Neuson Kramer Baumaschinen AG. As a medium-sized manufacturing company, Kramer-Werke GmbH sets great store by in-house research & development. The company offers its sales partners and customers an attractive and extensive range of wheel loaders and telescopic handlers under its dedicated agricultural line. Each product in this range is tailored to the individual needs of this segment. Kramer machines are a by-word for excellence in maneuverability, off-road performance and safety.





About the Wacker Neuson Group:



The Wacker Neuson Group is an international family of companies and a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment with over 50 affiliates and 140 sales and service stations. The Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts service. The product brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann belong to the Wacker Neuson Group. Wacker Neuson is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling, energy and rail transport. In 2016, the Group achieved revenue of EUR 1.36 billion, employing around 4,800 people worldwide.





About John Deere



Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is a world leader in providing advanced products and services and is committed to the success of customers whose work is linked to the land - those who cultivate, harvest, transform, enrich and build upon the land to meet the world"s dramatically increasing need for food, fuel, shelter and infrastructure. Since 1837, John Deere has delivered innovative products of superior quality built on a tradition of integrity. You can find out more at











