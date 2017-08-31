

Luxemburg, 31 August 2017: The Board of Directors of Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A. has decided to apply for admission of its class B shares to exchange trading in "Baltic Alternative Market First North" ("First North"). In accordance with the provided application and documents, Nasdaq has started the procedure for the admission of the class B shares to exchange trading in the First North. Nasdaq resolutions made during the procedure will be published by Nasdaq separately as soon as taken.



Contact:



Thomas Knipp



Member of the board



Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A.



E-Mail: press@deutsche-oel-gas.com



Tel.: +352 2786 2290















