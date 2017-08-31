DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A.: Application for admission of class B shares to exchange trading in "Baltic Alternative Market First North" ("First North")

2017. augusztus 31., csütörtök, 13:40





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A.: Application for admission of class B shares to exchange trading in "Baltic Alternative Market First North" ("First North")


31-Aug-2017 / 13:40 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A.: Application for admission of class B shares to exchange trading in "Baltic Alternative Market First North"


Luxemburg, 31 August 2017: The Board of Directors of Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A. has decided to apply for admission of its class B shares to exchange trading in "Baltic Alternative Market First North" ("First North"). In accordance with the provided application and documents, Nasdaq has started the procedure for the admission of the class B shares to exchange trading in the First North. Nasdaq resolutions made during the procedure will be published by Nasdaq separately as soon as taken.

Contact:

Thomas Knipp

Member of the board

Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A.

E-Mail: press@deutsche-oel-gas.com

Tel.: +352 2786 2290









31-Aug-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

























Language: English
Company: Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A.

45, Boulevard du Prince Henri

1724 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Phone: +49 (0) 800 184 0214
Fax: +352 229 999 5499
E-mail: investor@deutsche-oel-gas.com
Internet: http://www.deutsche-oel-gas.com/
ISIN: DE000DGAS529
WKN: DGAS52
Listed: Open Market in Frankfurt





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



605803  31-Aug-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=605803&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum