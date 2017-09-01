DGAP-AFR: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01.09.2017


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: September 07, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: September 07, 2017
German: http://www.infas-holding.de/halbjahresberichte.html
English: http://www.infas-holding.de/halbjahresberichte.html













Language: English
Company: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft

Friedrich-Wilhelm-Str. 18

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.infas-holding.de





 
