ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


04.09.2017 / 10:12


ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 09, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: November 09, 2017
German: http://www.prosiebensat1.de/investor-relations/publikationen/ergebnisse
English: http://www.prosiebensat1.de/en/investor-relations/publications/results













Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Medienallee 7

85774 Unterföhring

Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com





 
606527  04.09.2017 



