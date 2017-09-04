DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation


Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information


04.09.2017 / 12:19


Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 57th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 28 August 2017 until and including 3 September
2017, a number of 644,938 shares were bought back within the framework of
the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 2 February 2016,
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the
Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003 the begin of the share buyback on 2 February
2016.

Shares were bought back as follows:


























Day of purchaseAggregated volume inWeighted average price

shares
28/08/2017151,230110.50801
29/08/2017305,319109.09277
30/08/201765,899109.39690
31/08/201762,819110.14615
01/09/201759,671110.91841











The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens
Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 2 February 2016 until and
including 3 September 2017 amounts to 9,824,716 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by
a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares
are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 4 September 2017

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com





 
