04.09.2017 / 12:19





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation

(EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 57th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 28 August 2017 until and including 3 September

2017, a number of 644,938 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 2 February 2016,

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the

Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003 the begin of the share buyback on 2 February

2016.



Shares were bought back as follows:















Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in

Weighted average price



shares



28/08/2017

151,230

110.50801

29/08/2017

305,319

109.09277

30/08/2017

65,899

109.39690

31/08/2017

62,819

110.14615

01/09/2017

59,671

110.91841



























The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens

Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 2 February 2016 until and

including 3 September 2017 amounts to 9,824,716 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by

a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares

are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 4 September 2017



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft



The Managing Board

