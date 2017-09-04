DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares





Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information





04.09.2017 / 13:27





Munich, September 4, 2017



In the period from August 28, 2017 to, and including, September 1, 2017

Allianz SE has purchased a number of 182,435 shares within the framework of

its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the

announcement of February 16, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)









28. August 2017

1,000

181.7580

29. August 2017

79,955

177.5092



01. September 2017 101,480 180.6909



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back

program since February 17, 2017 through, and including, September 1, 2017

amounts to 11,000,180 shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading

platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution

that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated

Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE

(www.allianz.com).

