DGAP-AFR: SPORTTOTAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2017. szeptember 04., hétfő, 18:10





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SPORTTOTAL AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


SPORTTOTAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


04.09.2017 / 18:10


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


SPORTTOTAL AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be

disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: September 05, 2017
German: http://www.sporttotal.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/













04.09.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Köln

Germany
Internet: www.sporttotal.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




606759  04.09.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=606759&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum