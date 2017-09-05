DGAP-Adhoc: Merck KGaA: Merck KGaA prepares strategic options for its Consumer Health business
2017. szeptember 05., kedd, 09:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Merck KGaA / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
September 5, 2017
Publication of an ad-hoc announcement in accordance with Art. 17 Market Abuse Regulation
Merck KGaA/ Key word(s): Merck KGaA prepares strategic options for its Consumer Health business
Darmstadt, September 5, 2017. Merck KGaA is currently preparing strategic options for its Consumer Health business, including a potential full or partial sale of the business as well as strategic partnerships. Merck KGaA is convinced that this will support a focused development of its Consumer Health business.
The implementation of potential measures and their specific design are subject to further analysis and decision making by the executive board and the other competent bodies.
Dr. Thomas Moeller, Head of External Communications
Contact:
Dr. Thomas Möller, Head of External Communications
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Merck KGaA
|Frankfurter Str. 250
|64293 Darmstadt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6151 72 - 3321
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6151 72 - 913321
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@merckgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.merck.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006599905
|WKN:
|659990
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, SIX
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
606795 05-Sep-2017 CET/CEST
