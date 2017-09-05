DGAP-Ad-hoc: Merck KGaA / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision





September 5, 2017

Darmstadt, September 5, 2017. Merck KGaA is currently preparing strategic options for its Consumer Health business, including a potential full or partial sale of the business as well as strategic partnerships. Merck KGaA is convinced that this will support a focused development of its Consumer Health business.

The implementation of potential measures and their specific design are subject to further analysis and decision making by the executive board and the other competent bodies.

