MagForce AG to participate in seven upcoming international conferences in H2/2017

Berlin, Germany and Nevada, USA, September 05, 2017 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, today announced its participation in seven upcoming scientific and investor conferences in the second half of 2017:

Goldman Sachs Fourteenth Annual European Medtech and Healthcare Services Conference 2017



Date: September 6-7, 2017



Location: London, UK



Presentation: Ben J. Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG, Thursday, September 7, 2017; 16:00 BST





Berenberg & Goldman Sachs Sixth German Corporate Conference 2017



Date: September 18-20, 2017



Location: Munich, Germany



Presentation: Ben J. Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG, Tuesday, September 19, 2017; 11:00 CET





17th European Congress of Neurosurgery (EANS2017)



Date: October 1-5, 2017



Location: Venice, Italy



Booth: L, level: first floor





International Brain Tumor Alliance (IBTA) Patient"s Advocate Conference



Date: October 19-22, 2017



Location: London, UK





MEDICA 2017



Date: November 13-16, 2017



Location: Düsseldorf, Germany



Community booth: Berlin Partner für Wirtschaft und Technologie GmbH No. 15F42, hall 15





22nd Annual Scientific Meeting and Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO)



Date: November 16-19, 2017



Location: San Francisco, California, USA



Booth: Golden Gate foyer , level: B1



Presentation: EXPERIMENTAL THERAPEUTICS AND TUMOR MODELS,

"Combined intracavitary thermotherapy with iron-oxide nanoparticles and radiotherapy as a promising treatment modality in recurrent GBM" (SURG-32)



Presenter: Team of Prof. Dr. med. Walter Stummer, Director of the Clinic for Neurosurgery, University Hospital Münster



Speaker: PD Dr. Dr. med. Oliver Grauer, Head of Neuro-Oncology Team, University Hospital Münster



Date of presentation: Session 2C, Friday, November 17, 2017, 13:45 PDT





German Equity Forum 2017



Date: November 27-29, 2017



Location: Frankfurt, Germany



Presentation: Ben J. Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG, Tuesday, September 28, 2017; 16:30 CET



Room: Oslo







About MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc.

MagForce AG, listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), together with its subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc. is a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology. The Group"s proprietary NanoTherm(R) therapy enables the targeted treatment of solid tumors through the intratumoral generation of heat via activation of superparamagnetic nanoparticles.

NanoTherm(R), NanoPlan(R), and NanoActivator(R) are components of the therapy and have received EU-wide regulatory approval as medical devices for the treatment of brain tumors. MagForce, NanoTherm, NanoPlan, and NanoActivator are trademarks of MagForce AG in selected countries.

For more information, please visit: www.magforce.com



Get to know our Technology: video (You Tube)

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.