Berlin, Germany and Nevada, USA, September 05, 2017 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, today announced its participation in seven upcoming scientific and investor conferences in the second half of 2017:



  • Goldman Sachs Fourteenth Annual European Medtech and Healthcare Services Conference 2017

    Date: September 6-7, 2017

    Location: London, UK

    Presentation: Ben J. Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG, Thursday, September 7, 2017; 16:00 BST

     

  • Berenberg & Goldman Sachs Sixth German Corporate Conference 2017

    Date: September 18-20, 2017

    Location: Munich, Germany

    Presentation: Ben J. Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG, Tuesday, September 19, 2017; 11:00 CET

     

  • 17th European Congress of Neurosurgery (EANS2017)

    Date: October 1-5, 2017

    Location: Venice, Italy

    Booth: L, level: first floor

     

  • International Brain Tumor Alliance (IBTA) Patient"s Advocate Conference

    Date: October 19-22, 2017

    Location: London, UK

     

  • MEDICA 2017

    Date: November 13-16, 2017

    Location: Düsseldorf, Germany

    Community booth: Berlin Partner für Wirtschaft und Technologie GmbH No. 15F42, hall 15

     

  • 22nd Annual Scientific Meeting and Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO)

    Date: November 16-19, 2017

    Location: San Francisco, California, USA

    Booth: Golden Gate foyer , level: B1

    Presentation: EXPERIMENTAL THERAPEUTICS AND TUMOR MODELS,
    "Combined intracavitary thermotherapy with iron-oxide nanoparticles and radiotherapy as a promising treatment modality in recurrent GBM" (SURG-32)

    Presenter: Team of Prof. Dr. med. Walter Stummer, Director of the Clinic for Neurosurgery, University Hospital Münster

    Speaker: PD Dr. Dr. med. Oliver Grauer, Head of Neuro-Oncology Team, University Hospital Münster

    Date of presentation: Session 2C, Friday, November 17, 2017, 13:45 PDT

     

  • German Equity Forum 2017

    Date: November 27-29, 2017

    Location: Frankfurt, Germany

    Presentation: Ben J. Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG, Tuesday, September 28, 2017; 16:30 CET

    Room: Oslo

     

About MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc.



MagForce AG, listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), together with its subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc. is a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology. The Group"s proprietary NanoTherm(R) therapy enables the targeted treatment of solid tumors through the intratumoral generation of heat via activation of superparamagnetic nanoparticles.



NanoTherm(R), NanoPlan(R), and NanoActivator(R) are components of the therapy and have received EU-wide regulatory approval as medical devices for the treatment of brain tumors. MagForce, NanoTherm, NanoPlan, and NanoActivator are trademarks of MagForce AG in selected countries.



Disclaimer
This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.



Contact:

Barbara von Frankenberg

Vice President

Communications & Investor Relations

T +49-30-308380-77

E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com













