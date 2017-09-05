DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation
596/2014 (MAR) and the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 QIAGEN N.V. Share
Repurchase

- Interim Reporting

On August 9, 2017, QIAGEN N.V. disclosed pursuant to Article 5 Section (1),
(2) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and the Delegated EU
Regulation no 2016/1052 the beginning of a share buyback program for USD 60
million for the following day.

The total number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic
trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the
framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time
period from August 10, 2017 until and including September 01, 2017 amounts
to 1,332,459 shares.

The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. is carried out by a financial
institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V..

Further information regarding the transactions according to Article 5
Section (1), (2) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and the Delegated
EU Regulation no 2016/1052 is published on the website of QIAGEN N.V.
(www.qiagen.com).

Venlo, 05 September 2017

The Managing Board

Contacts:

QIAGEN

Investor Relations

John Gilardi

+49 2103 29 11711

e-mail: ir@qiagen.com

Public Relations

Dr. Thomas Theuringer

+49 2103 29 11826

Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
