Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation

596/2014 (MAR) and the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 QIAGEN N.V. Share

Repurchase



- Interim Reporting



On August 9, 2017, QIAGEN N.V. disclosed pursuant to Article 5 Section (1),

(2) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and the Delegated EU

Regulation no 2016/1052 the beginning of a share buyback program for USD 60

million for the following day.



The total number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic

trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the

framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time

period from August 10, 2017 until and including September 01, 2017 amounts

to 1,332,459 shares.



The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. is carried out by a financial

institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V..



Further information regarding the transactions according to Article 5

Section (1), (2) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and the Delegated

EU Regulation no 2016/1052 is published on the website of QIAGEN N.V.

(www.qiagen.com).



Venlo, 05 September 2017



The Managing Board



