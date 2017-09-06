DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Luxemburg, 5 September 2017: Riga stock exchange decided today to admit the class B shares (ISIN: LU1083294915, orderbook short name: DOGSA) of Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A. for trading in "Baltic Alternative Market First North" ("First North"). The start of trading in class B shares is scheduled for 2 October 2017.



Contact:



Thomas Knipp



Member of the board



Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A.



Email: presse@deutsche-oel-gas.com



Phone: +352 2786 2290





