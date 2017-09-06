DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A.: Riga stock exchange admits class B shares for trading in "Baltic Alternative Market First North"

Luxemburg, 5 September 2017: Riga stock exchange decided today to admit the class B shares (ISIN: LU1083294915, orderbook short name: DOGSA) of Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A. for trading in "Baltic Alternative Market First North" ("First North"). The start of trading in class B shares is scheduled for 2 October 2017.

Contact:

Thomas Knipp

Member of the board

Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A.

Email: presse@deutsche-oel-gas.com

Phone: +352 2786 2290









Language: English
Company: Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A.

45, Boulevard du Prince Henri

1724 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Phone: +49 (0) 800 184 0214
Fax: +352 229 999 5499
E-mail: investor@deutsche-oel-gas.com
Internet: http://www.deutsche-oel-gas.com/
ISIN: DE000DGAS529
WKN: DGAS52
Listed: Open Market in Frankfurt





 
