DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A.: Riga stock exchange admits class B shares for trading in "Baltic Alternative Market First North"
2017. szeptember 05., kedd, 19:05
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A.: Riga stock exchange admits class B shares for trading in "Baltic Alternative Market First North"
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A.
|45, Boulevard du Prince Henri
|1724 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 800 184 0214
|Fax:
|+352 229 999 5499
|E-mail:
|investor@deutsche-oel-gas.com
|Internet:
|http://www.deutsche-oel-gas.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000DGAS529
|WKN:
|DGAS52
|Listed:
|Open Market in Frankfurt
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
607009 05-Sep-2017 CET/CEST
