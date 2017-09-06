

Luxemburg, 5. September 2017: Die Börse Riga hat heute beschlossen, die Klasse-B-Aktien (ISIN: LU1083294915, Börsenkürzel: DOGSA) der Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A. zum Handel im "Baltic Alternative Market First North" ("First North") zuzulassen. Die Aufnahme des Handels der Klasse-B-Aktien ist für den 2. Oktober 2017 geplant.



Kontakt:



Thomas Knipp



Mitglied des Verwaltungsrats



Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A.



E-Mail: presse@deutsche-oel-gas.com



Tel.: +352 2786 2290















