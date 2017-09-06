DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A.: Börse Riga lässt Klasse-B-Aktien zum Börsenhandel im "Baltic Alternative Market First North" zu

Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A.: Börse Riga lässt Klasse-B-Aktien zum Börsenhandel im "Baltic Alternative Market First North" zu


Luxemburg, 5. September 2017: Die Börse Riga hat heute beschlossen, die Klasse-B-Aktien (ISIN: LU1083294915, Börsenkürzel: DOGSA) der Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A. zum Handel im "Baltic Alternative Market First North" ("First North") zuzulassen. Die Aufnahme des Handels der Klasse-B-Aktien ist für den 2. Oktober 2017 geplant.

Kontakt:

Thomas Knipp

Mitglied des Verwaltungsrats

Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A.

E-Mail: presse@deutsche-oel-gas.com

Tel.: +352 2786 2290









Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A.

45, Boulevard du Prince Henri

1724 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Telefon: +49 (0) 800 184 0214
Fax: +352 229 999 5499
E-Mail: investor@deutsche-oel-gas.com
Internet: http://www.deutsche-oel-gas.com/
ISIN: DE000DGAS529
WKN: DGAS52
Börsen: Open Market in Frankfurt





 
