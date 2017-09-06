DGAP-Adhoc: TTL Information Technology AG: Theo Reichert ab 1. Oktober 2017 neuer CEO der TTL Information Technology AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TTL Information Technology AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie
München, 06.09.2017 - Der Aufsichtsrat der TTL Information Technology AG (ISIN DE0007501009) hat heute Herrn Theo Reichert (56) mit Wirkung ab dem 1. Oktober 2017 bis zum 30. September 2020 zum weiteren Vorstandsmitglied (neben Herrn Dr. Wolfgang Gillmaier) und Vorstandsvorsitzenden (CEO) des Unternehmens bestellt.
TTL Information Technology AG
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|TTL Information Technology AG
|Theresienhöhe 28
|80339 München
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)89 381611-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 3915-92
|E-Mail:
|ir@ttl-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.ttl-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007501009
|WKN:
|750100
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart
