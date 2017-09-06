DGAP-Adhoc: TTL Information Technology AG: Theo Reichert ab 1. Oktober 2017 neuer CEO der TTL Information Technology AG

2017. szeptember 06., szerda, 08:05





DGAP-Ad-hoc: TTL Information Technology AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie


TTL Information Technology AG: Theo Reichert ab 1. Oktober 2017 neuer CEO der TTL Information Technology AG


06.09.2017 / 08:05 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Artikel 17 MAR, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.


München, 06.09.2017 - Der Aufsichtsrat der TTL Information Technology AG (ISIN DE0007501009) hat heute Herrn Theo Reichert (56) mit Wirkung ab dem 1. Oktober 2017 bis zum 30. September 2020 zum weiteren Vorstandsmitglied (neben Herrn Dr. Wolfgang Gillmaier) und Vorstandsvorsitzenden (CEO) des Unternehmens bestellt.



Herr Theo Reichert war zuletzt für Supreme Group und vorher unter anderem bei der auratis AG als CEO tätig.

 



TTL Information Technology AG









06.09.2017 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: TTL Information Technology AG

Theresienhöhe 28

80339 München

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0)89 381611-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 3915-92
E-Mail: ir@ttl-ag.de
Internet: www.ttl-ag.de
ISIN: DE0007501009
WKN: 750100
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



607101  06.09.2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=607101&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum