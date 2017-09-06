DGAP-News: Final result of successful Takeover Offer for STADA by Bain Capital and Cinven
2017. szeptember 06., szerda, 09:32
DGAP-News: Nidda Healthcare Holding AG / Key word(s): Offer
Frankfurt / Munich, 6 September 2017 - Nidda Healthcare Holding AG, a holding company controlled by funds advised by Bain Capital Private Equity, LP ("Bain Capital") and by Cinven Partners LLP ("Cinven"), today announced the final result of its voluntary public Takeover Offer (the "Takeover Offer") for STADA Arzneimittel AG ("STADA" or the "Company") after the end of the additional acceptance period. It has acquired 63.87 percent of all outstanding shares of STADA during the Takeover Offer. Closing of the transaction is expected to take place next week.
The offer document and all other information about the Takeover Offer are available on the following website: www.niddahealthcare-angebot.de
