Frankfurt / Munich, 6 September 2017 - Nidda Healthcare Holding AG, a holding company controlled by funds advised by Bain Capital Private Equity, LP ("Bain Capital") and by Cinven Partners LLP ("Cinven"), today announced the final result of its voluntary public Takeover Offer (the "Takeover Offer") for STADA Arzneimittel AG ("STADA" or the "Company") after the end of the additional acceptance period. It has acquired 63.87 percent of all outstanding shares of STADA during the Takeover Offer. Closing of the transaction is expected to take place next week.The offer document and all other information about the Takeover Offer are available on the following website: www.niddahealthcare-angebot.deFor Bain CapitalHazel StevensonT +44 (0) 20 375 74 989M +44 (0) 798 600 97 20Ed Gascoigne-PeesT +44 (0) 20 375 74 984M +44 (0) 788 400 19 49For CinvenVanessa MaydonT +44 (0) 20 766 13325M +44 (0) 7802 961 902Lutz GolschT +49 69 92037 110M +49 173 651 7710























