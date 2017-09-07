

Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust IV

Half-yearly Financial Report first half 2017



New York, 6 September 2017 - Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust IV hereby announces that today it makes generally available its half-yearly financial report for the first six months of 2017.



The financial report will be available on https://www.db.com/ir/en/reports-deutsche-bank-trust-preferred-securities.htm.



The financial report will be filed with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets, the officially appointed mechanism under the Transparency Directive as implemented in the Netherlands Financial Supervision Act (NFSA).



Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust IV has elected the Netherlands as Home Member State under the Transparency Directive as implemented in the NFSA.







Contact:



Christian Streckert



Deutsche Bank AG



Communications



T. +49 69 910 38079



christian.streckert@db.com































