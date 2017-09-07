DGAP-News: Deutsche Bank Capital Finance Trust I: Half-yearly Financial Report for the first half 2017
2017. szeptember 06., szerda, 16:37
DGAP-News: Deutsche Bank Capital Finance Trust I / Key word(s): Final Results
This press release requires your immediate attention. It contains regulated information within the meaning of the Transparency Directive as implemented in the Netherlands Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).
Deutsche Bank Capital Finance Trust I
Half-yearly Financial Report for the first half 2017
New York, 6 September 2017 - Deutsche Bank Capital Finance Trust I hereby announces that today it makes generally available its half-yearly financial report for the first six months of 2017.
The financial report will be available on https://www.db.com/ir/en/reports-deutsche-bank-trust-preferred-securities.htm.
The financial report will be filed with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets, the officially appointed mechanism under the Transparency Directive as implemented in the Netherlands Financial Supervision Act (NFSA).
Deutsche Bank Capital Finance Trust I has elected the Netherlands as Home Member State under the Transparency Directive as implemented in the NFSA.
Contact:
Christian Streckert
Deutsche Bank AG
Communications
T. +49 69 910 38079
christian.streckert@db.com
607407 06.09.2017
