Aareal Bank successfully places USD 625 million mortgage Pfandbrief on the capital market





Wiesbaden, 6 September 2017 - Aareal Bank successfully placed a USD 625 million mortgage Pfandbrief on the capital market today. This benchmark bond was issued with a coupon of 1.875 % and will be payable on maturity on 15 September 2020. The issue price was 99.666 %. Thus, the Pfandbrief has a 1.991 % yield. This corresponds to a markup of 38 basis points on the current reference price on the USD swap market.

Since the issue met with strong interest from national and international investors, the order book volume exceeded USD 1 billion. The transaction was conducted by a consortium of Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg.

"With this benchmark transaction, we are strengthening our foreign currency funding base for our lending business," says Thomas Ortmanns, member of the Management Board at Aareal Bank AG. "At the same time we are expanding our investor basis, as especially international investors showed strong interest."

The high quality of Aareal Bank"s mortgage Pfandbriefe is confirmed by the highest rating scores awarded by FitchRatings and Moody"s.



Aareal Bank Group



Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. It provides smart financings, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents: Europe, North America and Asia. Aareal Bank AG, whose shares are included in Deutsche Börse"s MDAX index, is the Group"s parent entity. It manages the various entities organised in the Group"s two business segments: Structured Property Financing and Consulting /Services. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group"s property financing and funding activities. In this segment, the Bank facilitates property investment projects for its domestic and international clients, within the framework of a three-continent strategy covering Europe, North America and Asia. In its Consulting/Services segment Aareal Bank Group offers its European clients from the property and energy sectors a unique combination of specialised banking services as well as innovative digital products and services, designed to help clients optimise and enhance the efficiency of their business processes.

