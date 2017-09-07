DGAP-News: Aareal Bank successfully places USD 625 million mortgage Pfandbrief on the capital market
2017. szeptember 06., szerda, 18:20
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Aareal Bank successfully places USD 625 million mortgage Pfandbrief on the capital market
Since the issue met with strong interest from national and international investors, the order book volume exceeded USD 1 billion. The transaction was conducted by a consortium of Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg.
"With this benchmark transaction, we are strengthening our foreign currency funding base for our lending business," says Thomas Ortmanns, member of the Management Board at Aareal Bank AG. "At the same time we are expanding our investor basis, as especially international investors showed strong interest."
The high quality of Aareal Bank"s mortgage Pfandbriefe is confirmed by the highest rating scores awarded by FitchRatings and Moody"s.
Contact:
Aareal Bank AG
Corporate Communications
Sven Korndörffer
Phone: +49 611 348 2306
sven.korndoerffer@aareal-bank.com
Christian Feldbrügge
Phone: +49 611 348 2280
christian.feldbruegge@aareal-bank.com
Jorge Person
Phone: +49 611 348 3217
jorge.person@aareal-bank.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aareal Bank AG
|Paulinenstr. 15
|65189 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 2332
|E-mail:
|aareal@aareal-bank.com
|Internet:
|www.aareal-bank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408116
|WKN:
|540811
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
607481 06.09.2017
