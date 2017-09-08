

Ismaning, September 7, 2017 - Dr Peter Braunhofer, Member of the Management Board of Constantin Medien AG since December 21, 2016, has today informed the Company"s Supervisory Board that he is exercising a special right of termination agreed with the previous Supervisory Board and will step down from the Management Board with effect from October 7, 2017. The Company"s Supervisory Board thanks Dr Peter Braunhofer for his willingness to remain available to the Company for a transitional period.



About Constantin Medien AG:



ISIN: DE0009147207, DE000A1R07C3

WKN: 914720, A1R07C

Listed: Regulated Market (Prime Standard) in Frankfurt, Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart and Tradegate Exchange



