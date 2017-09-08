DGAP-News: Pharnext"s PXT3003 Featured at the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) 2017 Annual Meeting
2017. szeptember 07., csütörtök, 17:45
DGAP-News: Pharnext S.A. / Key word(s): Conference
Pharnext"s PXT3003 Featured at the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) 2017 Annual Meeting
Paris, France, 5:45pm, September 7, 2017 (CEST) - Pharnext SA (FR00111911287 - ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced that data related to PXT3003, the Company"s lead PLEODRUG(TM), in development for the treatment of Charcot-Matrie-tooth type 1A (CMT1A) disease will be presented in a poster viewing session at the AANEM 2017 Annual Meeting, September 13-16, in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S.
The abstract is available online at : http://www.aanem.org/Meetings/Annual-Meeting/Abstracts
PXT3003, Pharnext"s lead PLEODRUG(TM) in development for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth type 1A disease (CMT1A), is a novel, synergistic, low-dose combination of baclofen, naltrexone, and D-sorbitol formulated as an oral solution given twice-daily. PXT3003 has multiple main mechanisms of action: a synergistic inhibition of PMP22 gene overexpression associated with myelination improvement, direct nerve protection and additional positive effects on other cellular types: muscle cells, neuromuscular junctions and immune cells. PXT3003 obtained positive results in a Phase II clinical trial in 80 adult patients with CMT1A. In 2014, the EMA and FDA granted orphan drug designation to PXT3003 for the treatment of CMT1A in adults. An international pivotal Phase III trial (PLEO-CMT) in over 300 adult patients with CMT1A is now underway at 30 sites across Europe, the U.S. and Canada.
